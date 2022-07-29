Saturday, July 30, 2022
Tennis | Nick Kyrgios Trial Moved – Defends Ex-Girlfriend Assault Just Under US Open

July 29, 2022
in World Europe
The tennis star’s trial is postponed by three weeks.

29.7. 17:54

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios the trial is postponed by three weeks. He is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The case was supposed to be heard next Tuesday, but a new date of August 23 was set for the trial. Now the processing takes place just six days before the start of the fourth major tournament of the tennis season, the US Open.

However, Kyrgios does not necessarily have to be present at the trial himself, if he is legally represented.

The Australian, who reached the men’s singles final at Wimbledon, has not played in singles since his final loss. In doubles, on the other hand, Kyrgios is his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis advanced to the semi-finals in the currently ongoing Atlanta open championship tournament.

