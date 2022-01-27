Tennis | Nick Kyrgios, the bad boy of tennis, surprised and failed to salt the opponent who mocked him

Kyrgios advanced to the Australian Open doubles final with compatriot Thanasis Kokkinakis.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios known as the hot hills of the fields, the distance between the ears seems to be the biggest obstacle to top success. On Thursday, however, he showed that he can also behave at times.

Kyrgios progressed together with his compatriot Thanasis Kokkinakisin with the men’s doubles finals after knocking out the tournament ranked third in Spain Marcel Granollersin and Argentina Horacio Zeballosin erin 7-6, 6-4.

Another Australian pair will face off in the finals Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell.

Kyrgios is known for his temperament, recurring tantrums, and word-of-mouth with the judges, but after a winning semi-final, he showed a little less self-control.

New Zealand Michael Venus barked Kyrgiosia on Wednesday to a full-blown maturity at the level of a ten-year-old. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis dropped Venus and Germany Tim Pützin in the semi-finals. Venus did not appreciate Kyrgios’ way of inciting spectators during the match.

Many expected Kyrgios to be full-fledged after Thursday’s victory, but that didn’t come.

“As for Michael Venus, I’m not going to destroy him in this press room now. Zeballos and Granollers are two players who have had great careers. I respect them much more than Venus, ”Kyrgios said.

“Zeballos took a selfie with us before the match. So you take everything out of the mood. You won’t lose a match and start tinkering afterwards, it’s ridiculous. ”