Tennis | Nick Kyrgios produced a blistering serve to win his first ATP tournament in three years

Fresh Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios won his seventh ATP singles title and first in three years. The Australian defeated Japan in the final match of the Washington ATP500 tournament on Sunday Yoshihito Nishiokan by 6–4, 6–3.

“It’s an emotional moment to come back here and take the championship again,” said Kyrgios, who just won his previous title in Washington.

The final spot was Kyrgios’ first career in consecutive tour-level competitions, as the previous time he played singles at Wimbledon. The Australian played top tennis throughout the week and didn’t miss a serve once.

“It’s been an incredible change from where I was at this time last year. I’ve been in really deep waters.”

At the beginning of the tournament, Kyrgios was only ranked 63rd in the world. He has suffered from problems in his personal life, and no ranking points were awarded from Wimbledon. With his victory, the Australian rose to 37th place in the live world ranking, seven places Emil Ruusuvuoren before.