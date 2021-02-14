Tennis | Nick Kyrgios mocked Novak Djokovic with a greeting from the audience: “I don’t like him at all, so this was fun”

Kyrgios fell out of fours with his compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Tennis The Australian Open was seen as an interesting field entry for men in doubles as hosts Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis faced fourth-placed Wesley Koolhofin and Lukasz Kubotin.

Kyrgios stepped on the field and imitated Serbia Novak Djokovicin trademark ventilation. Kyrgios greeted a small audience in the number one way on the world list by “throwing his love” into the stands.

Kyrgios finally repeated the trick twice.

“We were just kidding,” he commented, according to The Guardian.

Kyrgios has criticized Djokovic on several occasions, in particular for his indifferent behavior during the coronavirus.

“Novak certainly doesn’t like me. We respect each other, but I don’t like him at all, so this was fun. ”

In the match, the bar was swung by Koolhof and Kubot, who advanced to the third round with a score of 6-3, 6-4.