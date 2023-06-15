Tennis | Nick Kyrgios contemplated suicide after Wimbledon loss – ended up in a psychiatric hospital

Kyrgios lost in the second round of the 2019 Wimbledon to Rafael Nadal.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios says he genuinely considered suicide after his loss at Wimbledon, British Broadcasting Corporation BBC tells.

Kyrgios lost his second round match at 2019 Wimbledon For Rafael Nadal and subsequently found himself in a London psychiatric hospital.

My mind had already been shaken before. Kyrgios wore a white loose sleeve on his right hand to cover the scars that proved the tennis star had self-harmed.

“I drank and used drugs. I hated the kind of person I was,” he says, according to a BBC documentary series Break Point in the new episode to be released this month.

Produced by Netflix series is known in Finland as Tennis, sweat and tearsand its first episodes were released in January of this year.

Nick Kyrgios lived with emotion in his match against Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios says that he became aware of his problems when he woke up to find his father crying on the side of his bed.

“I was like, okay, I can’t go on with this. I ended up in a psychiatric ward in London to sort out my problems.”

Known as the bad boy of tennis, Kyrgios already published in February of last year on his Instagram account that he opened up about his mental health the updatein which he talked about his suicidal thoughts in 2019 and his difficulties getting out of bed.

Kyrgios described that he was lonely, depressed and negative, said that he used drugs and distanced himself from his family and friends. The player felt like he couldn’t talk to anyone or trust anyone.

“I genuinely thought if I wanted to commit suicide,” he recalls his dark thoughts in the documentary.

Last in the summer, i.e. three years after his bottom, Kyrgios played in the Wimbledon final. He lost that For Novak Djokovic in four installments.

The 28-year-old Australian is ranked 25th in the world tennis rankings.