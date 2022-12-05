Rome – Nick Bollettieri has died historic master of tennis champions, especially from the United States, above all Andrè Agassi and Serena Williams. Bollettieri, who had been ill for some time, was 91 years old. Confirmation of his death comes from the social media of several tennis players who mourn him, including Tommy Haas, who writes: “Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in making me as a mentor and for giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams. You were a dreamer and a man of action, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”

The son of Italian immigrants to the United States, Bollettieri was born in 1931 in Pelham, New York State. His father dreams of a career as a lawyer for him, but young Nick sees only tennis in his destiny. And he was the pioneer of the great coacheswithout ever being an elite player.

He dropped out of law school in Miami after three months and began teaching tennis on a public court in North Miami Beach. But it was only in 1978 that it was founded the Nick Bollettieri Academy in Bradenton Floridawhich in 1987 was bought by the management colossus IMG which left him the complete technical management of the structure.

12 future number ones will pass by him: Agassi, Becker, Rios, Courier and Sampras among men and then Serena and Venus Williams, Sharapova, Jankovic, Seles, Capriati and Hingis among women.