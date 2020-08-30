Tennis | New York tennis bubble bursts: Novak Đoković is said to be founding a new players’ association

Tennis star Novak ovioković plans to form a new interest group for male tennis professionals, he says The New York Times. The new organization would represent players instead of or in addition to the existing players ’association, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

Among other things, ATP organizes its annual tennis tour and maintains a world list.

According to the magazine, a Canadian player is involved in the project with number one on the world list Vasek Pospisil. So far, Pospisil has represented 51-100 players on the list on the board of the ATP Players Council. Đoković has been the chairman of the same council.

Pospisil said he would resign from the players ’council on the night between Friday and Saturday.

“It has become clear that in the current structure of the ATP as a member of the players’ council, it is very difficult if not impossible to make any significant impact on important decisions on our tour, ”Pospisil wrote On Twitter.

In addition, according to NYT, Đoković and the American have resigned from the players’ council John Isner, but their differences are not yet public.

Đoković has previously publicly expressed its outrage at the ATP, although has not yet confirmed information about the new organization.

Last weekend he wondered The decision of the organizers of the Cincinnati Masters tournament in New York to exclude two players. The players’ fitness coach had given a positive coronavirus sample.

According to Đoković, the participation of the players should have been allowed as they had given negative samples themselves and were not co-roommates of the coach. According to him, many players were outraged on behalf of their colleagues.

There is also a Serbian star previously required to resign Due to the ATP player council after numerous cases of coronavirus occurred after a charity tour organized by the player.

Yet there are no known details of what kind of organization or association the players would come together for. One possibility would be, for example, an interest group such as professional league players’ associations, which ATP is not, despite its name.

However, the name of the new organization is known: the Professional Tennis Players Association. It would represent the top 500 men’s doubles and the top 200 doubles. According to the organization, women would not be represented.

Canadian Vasek Pospisil is ranked 92nd on the world list.

Field are currently gathering in New York for the tournament bubble. NOW’s information comes from a document that Đoković and Pospisil handed out to players there, in which they gather members and which the magazine has seen. In it, they said that an independent body representing players is necessary.

“The goal of PTPA is not to replace ATP, but to provide players with a self-governing structure that is separate from ATP and that responds directly to the needs and concerns of player members,” the text read.

In the text, Đoković and Pospisil appointed themselves chairmen of the organization for two years.

At the same time ATP has also been defended. On Saturday, both the men’s ATP tour and the women’s WTA tour, four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation issued a statement, where they defended ATP. In their view, it would be “time for even greater cooperation, not division”.

The release advocated the organisation’s role as a defender of players ’interests.

“When we work together, we are stronger as a sport.”

Also a Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal took a stand on Twitter for unity.

“Personally, I think now is the time to stay calm and for all of us to work together in the same direction,” he wrote, among other things.