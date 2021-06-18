Tennis | Naomi Osaka misses Wimbledon

Dominic Thiem, the top five on the world list for men, is not going to leave for the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis Women’s second on the world list, Japan Naomi Osaka has announced that it will miss the Wimbledon grand slam. However, according to his agent, Osaka plans to play in the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka withdrew from the previous value race, the French Open, which ended a week ago after the opening match.

The reason was a dispute over participation in press conferences during the tournament. At the same time, Osaka said he suffered from depression for a long time and that talking to the media causes him anxiety.

Men world list five, Austria Dominic Thiem for its part, it announced that it would focus on Wimbledon and withdraw from the Olympics.

Previously on Thursday the Spanish star Rafael Nadal said he will not play in either competition. The third on the world list said it needed recovery time after the mass field season.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament kicks off in late June. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin a month later.

