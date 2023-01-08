Tennis | Naomi Osaka is out of the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka played her last competitive match in September.

Double Australian Open Women’s Singles Champion Naomi Osaka joins the ranks of players who will miss the first grand slam tournament of the season. The tournament organizers announced the absence of the Japanese star, but did not say the reason.

Osaka played its last competitive match in September. He has said publicly that he suffered from mental health problems.

“This year has not been the best year for me, but I have learned a lot about myself. Life has ups and downs, and this year has been more down, but overall I’m pretty happy with my current situation,” Osaka said in September.

Also many other well-known names are left out of the Australian Open. For example, the youngest world number one in men’s tennis ever Carlos Alcaraz will not participate in the tournament due to injury. Neither Venus Williams won’t see the Australian open either due to injury.