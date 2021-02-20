Tennis | Naomi Osaka is now the master of women’s tennis – Crushed her challenger Jennifer Bradyn in the Australian Open final

Naomi Osaka has won all the grand slam finals she has played.

Japan Naomi Osaka took the fourth grand slam tennis championship of his career after winning the Australian Open in the women’s doubles final in Melbourne Jennifer Bradyn 6–4, 6–3.

Osaka, who won the Australian Open for the first time in 2019, settled for the final in an hour and 17 minutes.

Osaka broke Brady’s pass in the first set in the fourth and tenth games. Brady was constantly nervous with his pass and helped Osaka win the opening round at the end of it after making a double mistake in the wrong place.

In the second set, Osaka escaped with two feed breaks to a 4-0 lead. Brady, who played in his first grand slam final, made a number of mistakes in the final, and Osaka didn’t have to stretch to his best to win.

Osaka, 23, who won as many as 21 consecutive matches in a row, was placed third in the tournament and Brady 22nd.

Osaka, which ranks second on the world list, has won the U.S. Open Championship doubles twice in addition to the Australian Open in grand slam tournaments. He has won all the grand slam finals he has played.