Tennis | Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams ’record hunt in a rude way

Osaka advanced to the Australian Open final with a clear win.

Tennis Australian Open Serena Williamsin the dream of winning the career’s 24th grand slam tournament was shattered in the women’s singles Naomi Osaka semi-final victory.

Williams is still one grand slam tournament win away from setting a Margaret Court record.

Japan’s Osaka, who finished third in the tournament, defeated their U.S. opponent in just over an hour in two sets straight, 6-3, 6-4. Williams was ranked tenth in the tournament.

Advancing to the finals means Osaka has a chance to win another Australian Open in his career. The previous one is from 2019.

Osaka will face either the Czech Republic in the final Karolina Muchován or the United States Jennifer Bradynwho will play their semifinals later today.