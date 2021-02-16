Tennis | Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will face in the Australian Open semi-finals

Naomi Osaka left the match against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei with a reserved mind, but emerged victorious. In her own semi-final, Serena Willimas defeated Romania’s second-placed Simona Halep.

Australian in the open tennis tournament ranked third in Japan Naomi Osaka has secured the women’s singles semifinals. In the semi-finals, 23-year-old Osaka faced Taiwan’s experienced but uninvested Hsieh Su-Wein.

Osaka beat Hsieh 6-2, 6-2 in the empty Rod Laver arena. The world’s top tennis players in Australia play completely without an audience due to the strict coronavirus restrictions imposed on Melbourne.

“I was pretty calm. I am very happy with the way I played today, “Osaka said.

The rally between Osaka and 35-year-old Hsieh lasted a total of 66 minutes.

In Osaka has three grand slam wins on his belt. At the Australian Open, Osaka left home as the winner in 2019. Last year, she won her second time in the U.S. Open Women’s singles.

Osaka is currently third on the world list. His predecessors are Australian Ashleigh Barty and Romanian Simona Halep.

In the semi-finals, Osaka will face the United States Serena Williamsin, who won the Romanian Simona Halepin erin 6–3, 6–3. Halep was second in the tournament.

Williams advanced to the semifinals of the grand slam for the 40th time in his career. Williams, who finished 10th in this year’s tournament, has won in Australia seven times, the last time in 2017.

Osaka has won every single grand slam tournament in which he has survived until the quarterfinals.

Currently, the Japanese have a 19-match winning streak behind him, which has already started 12 months ago. Last year, however, he dropped out of the Australian Open after suddenly losing in the third round to an American teen star Coco Gauffille.

Taiwanese Hsieh has been one of the surprises of the tournament and he has also become a fan favorite due to his multi-faceted style. Osaka admitted before the match that he is not looking forward to meeting Hsieh. His caution was not entirely uncovered, as the Taiwanese managed to mix the rhythm of his opponent early on.

Hsieh reached the semifinals of the grand slam after 16 years of trying. He made his debut in the grand slam as early as 2005, but has never gone further than the fourth round.

Hsieh is ranked 71st on the world list.