Tennis | Nadal and Tsitsipas twist a historic long mass thriller – Nadal got a dozen full in Barcelona and jumped into the pool again as a winner

The match between Nadal and Tsitsipas was the longest-ever final of the ATP tour.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal already celebrated the 12th championship of his career in the Barcelona ATP tournament on the mass platform. The Spanish greatness defeated Greece in the winning streak of nine matches and 17 innings in the final Stefanos Tsitsipasin 6–4, 6–7 (6–8), 7–5.

In the third round, Nadal cleared one Tsitsipas championship ball. The tense final battle lasted as much as three hours and 38 minutes.

ATP told Twitter that this was the longest-ever final of the ATP tour, played on the best three system. The duration of matches has been measured since 1991.

For 34-year-old Nadal, the tournament win was 87th in his career and the first this year. Tsitsipas, 22, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last week, suffered his first mass loss of the season in the final. In Barcelona, ​​the winner traditionally ventilates the tournament win by jumping into the pool, and so did Nadal this time – head first.

With his victory, Nadal returns to second place past Russia on the world list to be released on Monday Daniil Medvedevin.