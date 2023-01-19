Tennis | Murray won a six-hour marathon match at four in the morning: “We can’t even go to the bathroom”

Andy Murray fought to victory in a marathon match that lasted almost six hours, but complained that he couldn’t even go to the bathroom during the match.

Former the number one player in the men’s world rankings in tennis Andy Murray rose from adversity to victory in a marathon match that lasted almost six hours at the Australian Open.

In the Australian Open tennis tournament, both spectators and players are put to the test, as the matches may start late in the evening and continue until the morning. This is what happened to the Scotsman Andy Murray and the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis26, in a five-set match in the second round.

Murray got to air his victory at four in the morning. He made his opinion about the timing of the match clear to the referee.

“This is a joke and you know it very well. This is disrespectful to you, the ball boys and the players and we can’t even go to the bathroom,” Murray complained to the umpire.

“Ridiculous.”

35 years old Murray already seemed to be sliding towards defeat after losing the first two sets, but after that he dug out his famous fighting attitude. Murray eventually won the match 4–6, 6–7(4), 7–6(5), 6–3, 7–5. The match lasted five hours and 45 minutes.

When Murray finally sealed the match victory in his 250th Grand Slam match, it was 4:05 a.m. local time. Despite that, quite a large and loud audience was glued to their seats at the Margaret Court arena.

In the end, three-time Grand Slam winner Murray’s performance was a great example of his resilience. Murray has not agreed to leave the racing arena since undergoing hip surgery in 2019.