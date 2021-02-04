Tennis | More than 500 corona quarantined – Australian Open leader believes games will start on time

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on Monday.

Australian Director of the Open Tennis Championship Craig Tiley said it was confident the tournament could start as planned on Monday, even though more than 500 players and stewards have been assigned to isolation due to coronavirus exposure.

In addition, pre-grand slam Melbourne ATP and WTA games had to be suspended when a Grand Hyatt hotel employee was diagnosed with a corona infection.

“We are absolutely confident that the Australian Open will materialize. The plan is to continue playing tomorrow. If we have to go through this again, we will go through it again, ”Tiley said.

For insulation designated players include, but are not limited to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka, while Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have not been exposed.

More than a thousand players, coaches and tournament officials have traveled to Melbourne due to the Australian Open. Everyone was isolated for two weeks during the tournament.

Due to the situation, the publication of the tournament schedule was postponed by one day.

Corona tests on tournament charter flights revealed eight positive results. As a result, 72 players were assigned to their hotel rooms in isolation for 24 hours.

Australia has brought the pandemic under control with travel restrictions. Less than 30,000 infections and less than a thousand coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the country.

The Australian Open is also open to spectators thanks to Australia’s good corona situation. The tournament is expected to attract 25,000 to 30,000 spectators daily and approximately 390,000 spectators throughout the two weeks.

The audience is limited to about half due to the corona pandemic.