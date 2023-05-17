Tennis, Monica model physique: the tennis player who enchanted at the WTA in Rome

Monica Kilnarova was a young promise of world tennis. At 18 he had enchanted everyone at the Foro Italico in the qualifiers of the Rome WTA. Failed mission. The class of ’99 young hope from the Czech Republic (in 2015 she won the Junior Fed Cup with her national team) failed to access the main draw, but her beauty and model physique remained well impressed in the minds of the Italian spectators who admired it.

After five-six years, his career has not taken off in the world top 100 (best ranking at 276 WTA in 2018) and had to play the minor circuit ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour tournaments (including winning a few singles titles). She will never be the new Sharapova technically, but can rival Masha in beauty and sex appeal. Lately Monica Kilnarova she seems to have loosened her grip on professional tennis and grown socially as an influencer…







