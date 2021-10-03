The South Tyrolean beats the French 6-3, 6-4 in two sets
Jannik Sinner wins for the second consecutive year the title of the ‘Sofia Open’, an ATP tournament that ended on the fast indoor Armeec Arena in the capital of Bulgaria.
The 20-year-old South Tyrolean, no.14 in the ranking and first seed, beat Frenchman Gael Monfils, 20 ATP and second seeded favorite in the final. The blue won in two sets with a score of 6-3, 6-4, after an hour and 19 minutes of play.
SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS
Leave a Reply