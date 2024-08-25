New York (dpa)

Serbian star Novak Djokovic begins his defence of his US Open title at Flushing Meadows with “sky-high” morale, after achieving his dream of winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games earlier this month.

“I am very proud and happy, it is the best achievement in my tennis career,” Djokovic said after defeating Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympic final.

The Serbian star became the fifth player in history, whether male or female, to win all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal, joining Germany’s Steffi Graf, American Andre Agassi, Spain’s Rafael Nadal and American Serena Williams on this historic list.

Djokovic, ranked second in the world, had a previous best Olympic result of a bronze medal in his debut at the Beijing 2008 Games, while he finished fourth at the London 2012 and Tokyo 2021 Games, and was knocked out in the first round of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics in a major surprise.

After the Olympic gold, the media compared the veteran Serbian star, who won 24 Grand Slam titles, to the captain of the Argentine national football team, Lionel Messi, who won everything in his career, after winning the Copa America 2021 and 2024 titles and the 2022 World Cup. The Paris Olympic gold also gave the 37-year-old Serbian his first title this year, 2024, as he played 36 matches, winning 29 times and losing 7, most notably, of course, losing the Wimbledon final to the Spaniard Alcaraz, and exiting the quarter-finals at Roland Garros against the Norwegian Casper Ruud, and before that, losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open to the Italian Jannik Sinner, who snatched the world rankings from Djokovic.

In preparation for defending his four-time US Open title in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023, the Serbian star decided to take a breather by not participating in the Montreal and Cincinnati tournaments, and has been absent from the hardcourt atmosphere since Indian Wells, where he lost in the third round, noting that he has only won one match on hardcourts, since Sinner ousted him in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

But Djokovic holds a record of 71 hard court titles, equal to Roger Federer, and 14 major hard court titles, more than any other tennis star.

With the spirit of the Olympic gold and the ambition to defend the US Open title, and the quest to regain the top spot in the world rankings again, Novak Djokovic is also setting his sights on an exceptional achievement, the 100th title in his career, when he embarks on a new adventure on the US Open courts, where he achieved 88 wins against 13 losses, including finishing as runner-up in 6 finals in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2021.

With his only achievement in the Paris Olympics, the current year 2024 is the weakest in Djokovic’s career, in terms of reaching the podiums, since he was satisfied with only two titles in the years 2006, 2010 and 2017.

The veteran Serbian was affected by his many knee injuries, which prevented him from participating in more than one tournament, spoiling his joy at the seven titles he achieved last year, 2023, most notably the Grand Slam triple in Australia, Roland Garros and the US Open, while he came in second at Wimbledon.

