Tennis | Melbourne tennis tournaments hit by coronavirus chaos, up to 600 players forced to be isolated

One hotel worker was found infected with a coronavirus and quarantined.

Melbourne tennis tournaments were hit by chaos on wednesday. As many as 600 players and tournament organizers had to be put in solitary confinement when one player hotel clerk found Covid-19.

Prime Minister of the Province of Victoria Daniel Andrews said the infected man last worked at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Melbourne on 29 January. Some of the players and backgrounds are staying at this particular hotel.

Over a thousand players, coaches and other people around tennis traveled to Australia last month and got to play after two weeks of quarantine. Australia has got the coronavirus pretty well under control and the country is very vigilant in quarantine cases.

About 500-600 tennis people may have been in contact with an infected worker.

“They’re all isolated and tested and we’ll get the job done on Thursday,” Andrews told news agency AFP.

Andrews believed that testing preventative action would hardly mess up the Australian Open tournament.

All players aim to play in the same city for the first grand slam of the season.

Australian the open is scheduled to begin next Monday. Now, six men’s and women’s ATP and WTA tournaments will be played simultaneously in Melbourne on the same Melbourne Park pitches where the grand slam tournament will be played.

When the players arrived in Australia, most got out to practice, but 72 players were placed in strict quarantine for two weeks. Eight infections had been detected on their charter flight and all passengers were quarantined.

The province of Victoria had survived 28 days without local infections until now became one.