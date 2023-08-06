“There were moments where my head and body weren’t aligned, I was asking too much of one or the other. Clinically it was a torn internal oblique. I think I asked too much of my body. If I ever felt like saying enough? A lot of times”. These are the words of Matteo Berrettini in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, speaking of his long absence from the tennis courts. “In 2020 I had a complicated year and I remember having the thought, which helped me sleep, of taking my passport, not saying anything to a living soul and fleeing where no one could find me. I happened to think about it, in the dark days”, assures the 27-year-old Roman tennis player, former top 10 who fell to n. 40 of the ATP ranking. “But then time, the comparison with the others made me realize that I’m happy only if I go out on the pitch and breathe that atmosphere”, added the Roman champion who is now thinking about the future. “At the sporting level, Wimbledon is in my heart. And also the internationals in Rome.

But now that, for the first time, I’ve known malaise, the goal is not to frequent it anymore, to keep it away. And to experience tennis for what it is: joy and challenge to improve yourself. The problem with this sport is that the entire muscular system and mind are subjected to constant changes: the surface of the playing field, the consequent speed, travel with sudden changes in time zone and climate,” he says. “Tennis teaches you to lose. Even the best, even in the best seasons, must drink the cup of defeat. I hate losing, but I have always used defeat to improve myself”, concludes Berrettini.