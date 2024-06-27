Paris (AFP)

The Association of Tennis Professionals will allow players to carry physical data sensors in matches to “analyze performance and prevent injuries” as of July 15, it announced.

The association explained in a statement that the sensors will provide players with information about physical measurements such as heart rate and others, which will improve their analysis of matches and exercises.

The Association has approved the “Statsports” and Catapult sensors, and the data will be collected on the “ATB Tennis IQ” platform, which it launched in 2023, in order to provide players with a full series of statistics related to their matches.

The association stressed that the data collected by the sensors “will remain confidential.”

The sensors will start working on the day after the Wimbledon final, scheduled for July 1-14, in Hamburg, Newport, Gstaad and Bstadt.