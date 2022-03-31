The Olympic champion was eliminated from the hard court tournament in Florida. He lost 3:6, 6:1, 3:6 against the Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Tennis Masters in Miami. The Olympic champion lost 3: 6, 6: 1, 3: 6 against Casper Ruud on Wednesday evening. The Norwegian next meets surprise man Francisco Cerundolo from Argentina.

Zverev seemed to have seized the game after a weak first set in the second round, but was then quickly back with a break in the third set and was unable to make up this deficit. The hard court tournament in Florida is worth around 8.6 million US dollars and is one of the most important events on the ATP tour.