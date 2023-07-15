Tennis | Marketa Vondrousova won the Wimbledon championship

Vondrousova is the first Unseeded player to win the women’s singles at Wimbledon.

The Czech Republic Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisia in the Wimbledon women’s singles final Ons Jabeurin final score 6–4, 6–4.

The 24-year-old Vondrousova became the first Unseeded Wimbledon women’s singles champion in the so-called open era of tennis.

Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the women’s tennis world ranking, surprised early favorite Jabeur, who is ranked sixth in the tennis world ranking, in the final. The new champion enjoyed his surprise trick, because he suffered from a wrist injury last season.

“I don’t understand what is happening now. Even last year at this time, I had a plaster cast, and now I’m holding a trophy in my hands,” Vondrousova surprised the news agency AFP.

Having won her first grand slam, Vondrousova now played in the grand slam final for the second time. In 2019, he lost For Ashleigh Barty In the final match of the French Open tournament. Now he is a new grand slam champion.

“I don’t know how I managed it. Tennis is crazy. I think I’ll drink some beer. The last few weeks have been exhausting,” said Vondrousova.

Vondrousova played relaxed and liberated, while the 28-year-old Jabeur arrived at the match extremely charged. A win would have made Jabeur the first African grand slam winner in women’s singles.

Perhaps the mental charge created by an important match went over, because the Tunisian seemed to squeeze the racket too much. He made several easy mistakes on the field and couldn’t get his game to work the way he wanted it to.

“This was the most painful defeat of my career, but I will not give up. One day I will still succeed,” Jabeur, who appeared in the grand slam final for the third time, said tearfully in the on-court interview after the match.