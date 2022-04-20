The former world No. 1 has been engaged since December 2020 to British businessman Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova is pregnant with her first child, the former world tennis No. 1 announced on her 35th birthday. «A beautiful start! Eating a birthday cake for two has always been my specialty, ”she posted on her Instagram account in the caption of a photo in which she shows off her baby bump while she poses on a beach.

Sharapova has been engaged since December 2020 to British businessman Alexander Gilkes. The two live in the United States, California. Her photo shows her on a beach with her baby bump uncovered. Gilkes is an art dealer and studied alongside princes Willy and Harry.

Silver at the London 2012 Olympic Games and 36 overall career trophies, Maria Sharapova quit tennis in February 2020 at the age of 32. A career made of very high peaks, such as the initial exploit of Wimbledon 2004 won at just 17 years old and the conquest of the “Career Grand Slam” (the victory at least once of all four Slams) an undertaking that only ten tennis players can boast. But also dark moments like the doping positivity she herself announced in 2016, which cost her a two-year disqualification, then reduced to 15 months, and the many shoulder problems, which contributed to the decision to retire prematurely.

