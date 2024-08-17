Tennis | Maja Radenkovic, 22, failed the first doping test of her life – now takes drastic measures

Tennis|Maja Radenkovic won’t swallow her doping sentence.

Swedish a tennis player Maja Radenkovic attacks his doping conviction Aftonbladet in a long interview published on Saturday.

In the summer of 2023, Radenkovic, 22, gave the first doping sample of his life, which contained the breakdown product of arimistan. Arimistane is a banned substance because it lowers estrogen levels and improves the ability to grow muscles.

Radenkovic received a two-year ban for the years 2024–26. He did not have his b-sample tested, because according to the Swedish Anti-Doping Agency, the result would have been the same with a 99.9 percent probability.

“I swear that I am innocent. Still, I have been punished,” says Radenkovic.

At first, Radenkovic blamed the drugs.

She suffered from severe abdominal pain for a long time, the cause of which was diagnosed as polycystic ovary syndrome. Radenkovic was diagnosed in Serbia in 2023. At the same time, he was prescribed three different drugs. He received the fourth medicine at home in Sweden.

However, no indications were found that any of the drugs could explain arimistan in the body.

Then he heard about the World Anti-Doping Agency’s WADA study, according to which a breakdown product of arimistan can be produced when a clean doping test is processed.

Now Radenkovic is sure that this is exactly what happened. He plans to file a complaint To Riksidrottsnämndenwhich is the highest court of sports in Sweden.

“I got in touch with a doctor through my tennis club. When he called and told me about the tests, I thought, hallelujah. I myself did not understand where the substance could have entered my system,” says Radenkovic.

If the board rejects the objection, the tennis player can still appeal to Cas, the court of arbitration for sports.

Radenkovic speaks to Aftonbladet because he feels he has been mistreated. For example, the Swedish Tennis Association has not been in contact with him. It has only treated him as a doping case at arm’s length.

Competitors have also started to treat him as persona non grata.

“I have already been convicted. I feel like I’ve done the worst thing in the world. Like I murdered someone. It has left its mark on me. I’ve been thinking bad thoughts, even though I haven’t even done anything,” says Radenkovic.

The highest ranking of Radenkovic’s career on the women’s ATP list has been 914. After her retirement, she has not been allowed to play or train with others.