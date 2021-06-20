Genoa – Luca Nardi has won the first edition of the $ 15,000 ITF Tournament organized by Park Tennis Training in collaboration with Park Tennis Club Genoa and Federtennis. The young Pesaro, born in 2003, he defeated the number 3 seeded Swiss Johan Nikles in the final with a score of 6/4 6/2 after overcoming the number 4 seed Giovanni Fonio in the semifinal.

At the end of the meeting Nardi appeared very satisfied. “In the first set I was good at maintaining concentration after the two failed set points on 5/3, in the second I went even better with the new balls. Here in Genoa I had a great time: I found a really welcoming reality and I hope that this ITF will repeat itself over the years “.

Satisfied the new president of the Park Tennis Genova Federico Ceppellini: “It was a good experience, everything went very well and the thing I liked most was the post Covid-19 atmosphere, experienced by our members and indicative of a recovery that we hope will happen soon. A a club like ours lacked an individual event like this: we want to make it grow. The level is calibrated on the capacity of the club “.