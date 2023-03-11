Tennis | Lorenzo Sonego played some special strokes in Indiana Wells: even the stroker turned into a strange stopper

Sonego came into the spotlight with his two special strikes, but he did not reach victory in his opening round match.

Tennis In the Indiana Wells tournament, which is part of the Masters series, an Italian Lorenzo Sonego stepped into the spotlight twice in their first-round match on Thursday.

Sonego faced Australia by Jason Kubler.

In the second game of the opening set, Sonego hit a stopper, which Kubler caught and lifted the ball over Sonego: the Italian ran into the backcourt and hit the ball between his legs. On top of everything, hitting became difficult for Kubler, who had to hit a rough shot with his back to the field. Sonego then safely placed the ball from the net into the field.

However, this was a shot that is successfully made from time to time in tennis.

In the first game of the second set, the crowd got to see an even more special shot. Sonego jumped for a shot, but the ball hit the tip of the stick. The miserably unsuccessful shot became impossible for the opponent: the ball flew in a loose arc over the net and still underscored: the ball bounced back towards the net in the front court.

However, two confusing shots at the beginning of the sets did not faze Kubler, who won the match 6–4, 7–6 (7–4).