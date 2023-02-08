Williams initially had to recover after she sustained the injury. “I was quite overwhelmed by it. I had been injured for a long time before this and could not believe that I had to rehabilitate again. After about a week I made doctor appointments and thought about how much time it will take me to get back on track.” Williams did not express an expectation about that now.
Williams would compete in her 22nd Australian Open this season. During a preparation tournament in Auckland, she played her first and only matches this season. The former number 1 in the world has now dropped to 664th position in the world ranking.
