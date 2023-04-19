AnotherReality has announced that Tennis League VR will be available starting tomorrow, April 20, 2023, via the Meta Quest Store. It is, as the name suggests, a title based on tennis created ad hoc for virtual reality viewers, created for hip extension (Health Improvement Products Srl), a company that promotes the improvement of lifestyle by fighting a sedentary lifestyle through immersive experiences and video games in virtual reality.

Tennis League VR allows tennis enthusiasts and professionals as well as fitness enthusiasts and casual gamers to keep fit and exercise diving into virtual spaces and participating in tournaments, all while controlling the racket with the movement of the arms

The game also includes a la “Academy” modewhere you can find tennis lessons for all those who want to try their hand for the first time or to make the movements of those who already master the racket more accurate and technical, with time and precision tests devised by tennis masters and doctors.

Tennis League VR also features modes Career, Multiplayer, Academy and Arcade. In the lobby you can customize your avatar, choose your racket and decide how to train. Thanks to the career mode, you can participate in single tournaments against artificial intelligence or in multiplayer mode together with friends or strangers, with the possibility of having up to eight spectators and reaching increasingly difficult levels of play, unlocking ever larger stadiums .

There arcade mode instead it features unconventional rules and challenging challenges, where the player’s avatar goes up against an army of robot invaders and is tested by fending off waves of mechanical threats with the paddle. All this to measure the aim and reflexes of the player, who will be able to keep track of his performance and continue to improve to become a top player.

Tennis League VR will also be the first in a series of virtual reality products for training and playing sports. HIP and AnotheReality, in fact, are already working on the possible development of further products based on sports such as golf and volleyballas well as an advanced version of Tennis League VR to be offered to sector operators, such as sports and physiotherapy centres.