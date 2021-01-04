Tennis | Laura Hietaranta moved to Helsinki for tennis at the age of 12, before Christmas she achieved one of the best Finnish achievements in the sport

Tennis promise Laura Hietaranta, 16 ,’s name only appeared on a couple of stock exchange lines before Christmas, even though she achieved one of the best achievements in Finnish tennis.

Tennis promise Laura at Hietaranta seems to have a self-confidence condition. Hietaranta, 16, set out to win the big Orange Bowl tournament, even though his own Ranking on the junior ITF list was over a hundred.

The ranking was enough for the race in Florida to the main series, but not quite placed.

The sandy beach still life was not messed up. He defeated three placed players on the way to the semi-finals, including Belarus Kristina Dmitruk was ranked as high as ninth. The sandy beach banged from win to win until the stop came only in the semi-finals to the final winner Ashlyn to Krueger.

December At the time of the Orange Bowl, Hietaranta’s name was only a couple of lines on the magazine’s stock exchanges, if any.

TV cameras, magazine shootings and interviews have now become familiar.

“Surprising in itself when it was such a tough level of racing, but I knew I had trained well. I went to win, but I’m going to win all the races, especially when it goes all the way to Florida, ”Hietaranta says in Tali after a two-hour workout Otso Martikainen with is behind.

Martikainen is an interesting practice opponent for Hietaranta. At the age of 14, he is one of the top in his age in tennis and a good player on the HIFK C-junior hockey team. Martikainen divides time between two species and sometimes chooses his main species later.

“Good training buddy. We always have good exercises with Otso. ”

“ “The goal for next year (2021) is to reach the top ten of the ITF.”

Laura Hietaranta practices tennis twice a day.­

In Plantation played in the Orange Bowl is a traditional and prestigious but also very difficult tournament to succeed especially for those coming from Northern Europe.

In the middle of the tennis hall season we move out. Hard fields change to a green mass platform. It is often hot. In Florida, it almost always winds, and the seven-hour time difference requires adjustment.

Hietaranta had time to be his coach Erik Hakkarainen with only three full days when the tournament started.

From the first moments, the game of Hietaranta started rolling. He did not lose any before the semifinals.

The loss in the semi-finals fell short of the target, but advancing to the top four was very rare in Finland.

Otto Virtanen won the Orange Bowl 18-year-old boys’ series in 2018, but for young Finnish female players, the semi-finals and finals of the Florida mass courts have not been won.

Something about the appreciation of the tournament is the fact that in recent years the 18-year-old series have won Estonia Anett Kontaveit, The United States Sofia Kenin, Canadian Bianca Andreescu and the United States Cori Gauff.

That, too, reflects the importance of the Orange Bowl, with as many as 37 former champions playing at Wimbledon in the summer of 2019. Wimbledon was not played last year.

The contour knife developed into a player around 20th place on the WTA list. Ken is the dominant winner of the Australian Open Women Series. Andreescu captured the US Open in 2019 while the audience was still allowed into the stands. Gauff is counted as one of the most promising players in the tennis world, and he is the best 16-year-old.

Hietarant also played for two years as a minor in this year’s tournament and may apply for the championship next December.

At least for the year 2021, the calendar of Hietaranta reads the Orange Bowl. That would be the third attempt for him. Last year’s tournament ended in the second round, for the final winner as it is now.

Laura Hietaranta strikes well, ready to go.­

Coronavirus mistreated the sport. Tennis also got its share, but Hietaranta played a good year when he got to play.

The young player’s ITF ranking bounced from 104th place to a long jump to 59th. It rises to around 35th place as adults move into the adult series.

In its own age group, Hietaranta has only 13 players on the ITF list. Cori Gauff of the United States is not counted here.

“Trying to stay here and get higher. In 2021, the goal is to reach the top ten of the ITF. Yes, there is still a bit to win in those races. ”

The next big tournament would also be known if Korona allows it. The sandy beach with its current rankings would get straight into the Australian Open youth league, but there is no decision to play.

The men’s and women’s tournaments will be played in Melbourne, but juniors will have to wait for confirmation.

Even in professional tennis, Hietaranta knows his goals. In five years, there should be a hundred, touring grand slam tournaments is another.

“ “Grandpa took me to the first workouts.”

Laura Hietaranta ready to knock.­

Sandy beaches are from Lappeenranta, and tennis revolutionized family life. Grandpa Pertti Pajunen first guided Laura’s brother Ronin to the sport, and a little later Laurakin began to hit the ball.

“Grandpa took me to the first workouts.”

Today, Grandpa is an avid follower of grandchildren’s games. I wish my grandfather had also won a national doubles tournament with Laura in Lappeenranta when her grandchild was 12 years old.

At Savitaipale, Laura defeated her mother at the age of 10 Katin with the same type of competition.

“It was fun stuff, especially for them it was fun. It’s fun for them to remember them. ”

Family of the children, Roni first moved to Helsinki in search of better training conditions. Laura was only twelve when she came after him.

At that point, the mother was forced to make her decision. He followed the children to Helsinki. Father Esko followed on weekends.

“I came in sixth grade and it was a really good decision. Because of the better training conditions, I came here, and I developed a lot, ”says Laura Hietaranta.

There were no coaches or training friends in Lappeenranta.

“ “It’s a pretty hard set.”

Laura Hietaranta focused on the next ball.­

in nastola coached by Hakkarainen is training Laura for the third year. The collaboration began in September 2018, and the result has come.

In Helsinki, Hietaranta’s life revolves around tennis. Secondary school has changed to the North Hague Sports High School. He lives in South The Hague, attends school when he gets there, and trains in Tali. Geographically, a small triangle with little time spent traveling.

Training days are almost dizzying, but the sport demands it. There is tennis twice a day on weekdays for two hours at a time. It is loaded with physical training.

“It’s a pretty hard set,” Hietaranta says. “Sometimes you need to lighten up if you feel like there are races next week. Free time is limited. Must use it for recovery. And schoolwork takes time. ”

The first goal is to play in the junior grand slam tournaments and then the same in the tournament pro series. The five-year goal would be to rise the women to the top 100 on the WTA list.

“It’s going year by year, but it can happen sooner.”

There’s plenty of guts on the sandy beach to try up on the tennis lists, but he knows a lot is required for that. Guts and endurance are asked.

“Yes, so far it has gone well, and I believe it will continue to do well. The goals are high and the motivation is strong. ”