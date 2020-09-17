Tennis | Kontinen and Struff bowed to a little-known man: Peers and Venus took the Roman mass torsion

For Henri Kontinen, the ATP tournament was the first since the end of February.

Finland in a four-player game Henri Kontisen and German Jan-Lennard Struffin the road was erected in the 2nd round of the ATP tournament doubles in Rome. Kontinen and Struff bowed to a former Finnish couple To John Peers and New Zealand Michael to Venus after a tight match 6–7 (4–7), 6–3, 12–14.

For Kontinen, the ATP tournament was the first since the end of February. In the 1st round of the mass tournament, Kontinen and Struff knocked out the dominant winners of the French Open in three rounds, the German pair Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies.

“Personally, playing today felt better than in the first game. The opponent played tie-breaks just a few points better today. Stick to the small, ”Kontinen said after the match.

Australian Peers served as Kontinen’s doubles pair for nearly four years until November last year. Peers and Kontinen together won the Australian Open 2017 and the ATP Final Tournament twice.

Container said he is not yet sure of his patterns for next week. The third grand slam tournament of the season, the French Open, looms just over a week away.

“We will be playing with Struff next time in Paris. He won’t be playing a doubles next week in Hamburg because he wants to save a bit of his body for the French Open. It may be that I take a training week or maybe I play, ”Kontinen apricots.

Playing for the masses tastes like a 30-year-old Finn today.

“Mass fields feel rockier and rockier to play every year. Too bad there are only a couple of mass races this year, but more next year. ”