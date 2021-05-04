Tennis | Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin’s doubles contract quickly ended in Madrid

Two weeks ago, the pair dropped out of the sequel in Barcelona in the opening round.

Henry Kontisen and his French couple Edouard Roger-Vasselin the contract for the ATP 1000 tennis tournament in Madrid ended quickly.

Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin lost to Germany in the men’s doubles opening round Kevin Krawietzille and Romanian Horia Tecaulle in two batches 3–6, 4–6.

Krawietz is ranked 16th on the doubles world list and Tecau 22nd. Kontinen / Roger-Vasselin and Krawietz / Tecau are un-placed pairs in the Madrid tournament.

Kontinen and Roger-Vasselin’s mood has been missing recently, as the duo also dropped out of the opening round at the Barcelona ATP tournament two weeks ago.