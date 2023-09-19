Tennis | Jarkko Nieminen is glowing with success: “I love my role as captain”

Finland captain of the Davis Cup tennis team Jarkko Nieminen is after two sleepless nights both excited about the weekend’s success, i.e. Finland’s entry to the final tournament in Malaga, and already thinking about the final tournament in November.

“Incredibly good feelings, but at the same time it’s nice to notice that all eyes are automatically on Malaga [finaaliturnauksessa]. It feels a bit like we’re in the finals of a Grand Slam somewhere,” Nieminen says by phone on Monday.

“I am satisfied with the victories achieved, but the race is still in progress.”

Finland’s decisive match against the United States ended late on Saturday evening with Finland’s 3–0 victory in the final tournament played in Croatia. According to Nieminen, reaching the final tournament was celebrated “according to a short formula”.

“The party was short for many reasons. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) also wanted to make photo and video material of the team for Malaga. It took until midnight. We had [sunnuntaina] morning flight and some continued to the next games.”

Although the final tournament is “only” in November, according to Nieminen, it will come quickly. The captain’s role includes, among other things, monitoring the players.

“When on Tuesday [arvonnassa] clears the opponent, with special interest I start scouting the first opponent. I don’t get ahead of things, but I also watch the games of possible next opponents closely.”

The final tournament is played as a playoff, i.e. a win goes on, a loss goes home.

The promontory has been the captain of the Finnish team since 2018. He is more than happy with his role.

“I love my role as captain. The tennis court has always been my own sandbox. Although it is a new role, the Davis cup world is more than familiar. I try to be myself and as a captain the way each player would want me to act.”

Nieminen says that he will draw for the position of captain, among other things, from the coaches he had during his long professional career.

“I have been able to take a lot of good and not so good experiences into my own activities. A huge benefit is also the fact that I’ve known all the players since junior, and in addition, a good relationship of trust has been created during the Davis Cup trip.”

Nieminen emphasizes that you can’t really give instructions to a player during a one-minute break during the match.

“I know when it’s good to say something or not say something. Players are different personalities. For some, it’s good to say more, someone wants to say less. You can’t put a terrible list of details on someone else’s head in a minute.”

However, one thing is completely clear: Nieminen is not longing for the field himself.

“You can’t even think of something like that, and it wouldn’t even be realism anymore. Others get to act in that role.”

Among other things, he played the role of a player on Saturday Emil Ruusuvuoriwho defeated the United States, ranked 13th in the world Tommy Paul’s.

At the beginning of the opening set, Ruusuvuori was badly defeated, but Nieminen thinks that it was only about the “subtlety and brutality” of tennis scoring. According to Nieminen, the playing itself was smooth.

“A small increase in quality and intensity led to Emil’s control,” Nieminen says about the match, which ended with a 7–6, 6–4 victory for Ruusuvuori.

Davis cup is Nieminen’s, 42, visible role in the Finnish Tennis Association, but his field of duties covers much more. He is responsible for national team activities and is, among other things, an assistant coach for young players.

Outside of the tennis association, Nieminen is an expert at Discovery (Eurosport) in grand slam tournaments.

Nieminen, who won two ATP tournaments in his time, hardly plays himself anymore.

“I have played one or two SM league matches in the last three years. Sometimes you get hit while coaching [palloa] on the field, but it may be that I don’t hit once for two weeks and the next week I hit three times. There is no weekly game of its own.”

