Tennis | Jannik Sinner, who was embroiled in the doping scandal, started handing out kicks to his close circle

Tennis|Jannik Sinner cleaned his nest.

24.8. 13:18

A tennis player Jannik Sinner fired his physical trainer and physiotherapist, news agency AP tells.

The Italian Sinner, 23, was twice caught with steroids in a doping test in March.

Sinner commented on his case for the first time on Friday, at the press conference of the US Open tennis tournament.

The coach was fired Umberto Ferrara and physical therapist Giacomo Naldi have been involved in Sinner’s journey for a long time. He won the Australian Open at the beginning of the season and rose to the top of the world rankings in June.

“I don’t trust them anymore. I need new winds”, comments Sinner.

The international tennis integrity body ITIA reported earlier this week about the Italian’s positive doping tests, but accepted Sinner’s argument that klostebol accidentally entered the body during Naldi’s massage.

According to the explanation, Ferrara bought an over-the-counter spray from a pharmacy that contained clostebol. Naldi applied the spray to the wound with his finger, then rubbed Sinner.

According to the study, there was a very small concentration of steroids in the player’s body.

Sinner was not punished.

Skier Therese Johaug got banned for 1.5 years for using klostebol. According to Johaug, the substance entered the body from lip balm.

Sinner assured the press conference that he was innocent, but admitted that he was worried.

“Recent times have been very difficult for me and my team,” he commented.

“I’ve known about it for months, but I’ve just kept reminding myself that I haven’t done anything wrong. I have always respected the anti-doping rules,” Sinner said, according to AP.

Sinner is the number one ranked player at the US Open.