Video

He has just scored the match point against Hurkacz and won the ATP 500 tournament in Halle, as number one in the world, but Jannik Sinner’s first thought goes to his girlfriend: the Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya. As the images circulating on social media show, Sinner runs to his corner, where he left his bag and cell phone, to read the message from the girl who complimented him. The 22-year-old blue tennis player, with his head lowered, his gaze concentrated and his fingers darting over the keyboard of his smartphone, answers her immediately: perhaps to console her given that Kalinskaya was also playing in a final, in Berlin, but was beaten by the American Pegula.



00:29