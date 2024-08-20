Tennis | Jannik Sinner complained about doping – the explanation about the spray given by the physiotherapist went through

Tennis|Jannik Sinner plays in the US Open with a calm mind.

A tennis player Jannik Sinner has been cleared of doping charges, says BBC. The world number one player gave a sample of the banned substance twice in March.

Substances used to grow muscles were found in Sinner’s doping samples. Sinner received a temporary ban, but his appeal went through, so the Italian was allowed to continue playing.

Itia, the international body that oversees the honesty and fairness of tennis, said in its investigations that the substances had ended up in Sinner’s body through this physiotherapist. This person had used a spray containing a prohibited substance to treat his hands. The substances are used to treat swelling and irritation.

Itia accepted the explanation and decided that the violation was not intentional and released Sinner.

“This difficult and really sad period is now behind us. I will continue to work to do everything to ensure that I comply with the anti-doping program,” Sinner informed.

Sinner is number one in the men’s singles world rankings in tennis. He is ranked number one in the US Open, which starts today on Monday.