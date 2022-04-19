He has the DNA of a winner, but he also thrills when he loses. Now she prepares Rome and Paris “I feel more competition with young people. And I know, I have to put on some muscle “

Rome – Jannik Sinner thrills even when he loses. For the way he knows how to stay on the pitch, for the determination he puts into it. Because even if his feet are sore he doesn’t complain, he continues to play, to try to win. This week, after the defeat in the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo, he will switch to training in view of the big appointments on red.

