Tennis | It's a cold ride for the second seed of the Australian Open – the surprise player suffered from a diabolical problem

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz had to pack his bags at the Australian Open when Germany's Alexander Zverev took a clear victory over him.

Germany's tennis star Alexander Zverev pulled off one of the tastiest victories of his career in the Australian Open championship by knocking out the second in the world ranking and the biggest sports sensation of recent years Carlos Alcarazin in the men's singles quarterfinals.

Zverev, ranked sixth in the tournament, withstood the 20-year-old Spaniard's hard work at the end and celebrated the victory in four sets 6–1, 6–3, 6–7 (2–7), 6–4.

Two-time grand slam winner Alcaraz started the match as a clear favorite, but the beginning was anything but. Zverev played at a high level and dominated the first two sets sovereignly while the Spaniard fell into numerous errors.

Alcaraz finally managed to break Zverev's serve at the last possible moment when Zverev served in the third set at 5–3 for the match win. After the fight was stopped, the long-haired German sighed with relief that the match did not extend into the fifth round.

“I played against one of the best players in the world. He (Alcaraz) has won two grand slams in the last two years,” the 26-year-old Zverev said, according to AFP.

“I led 6–1, 6–3, 5–2. When the match gets longer than that, thoughts start to swirl in the brain, and it doesn't always make playing easier. But I'm happy that I fought in the fourth round and didn't let the match slip away from me.”

Still Zverev, chasing the first grand slam title of his career, played the match with toe pain.

“There is a lot of blood under my toenails, it feels quite painful. Everything is fine though, I'm glad I'm still here and keep going.”

Zverev advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the second time in his career. In Friday's semifinal, he will face the third seed Daniil Medvedevwho defeated the German five times last year.

Already chasing the 11th Australian Open championship of his career Novak Djokovic and Italian challenger Jannik Sinner, who is in top form, will play in the second semi-final.

The women's singles semifinals will be played on Thursday. The reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka and the United States Coco Gauff meet in the top game of the pre-favorites, but the second semi-final will feature two surprises, China Zheng Qinwen and Ukraine Dajana Jastremska.