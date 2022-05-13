Novak Djokovic reaches the semifinals at the Internazionali d’Italia by beating Felix Auger Aliassime in two sets 7-5, 7-6. On the central field by night the best match seen since the beginning of the tournament was staged with shots that sent the audience into ecstasy and with the Canadian comeback up to six even from 5/2 and match point for Djokovic in the second set. In the tie break Nole then gave his best by winning 7 to 1.

With this victory the Serbian remains mathematically for the 370th week number 1 of the ranking (and as number one he will play Roland Garros) and reaches his thirteenth semifinal in Rome. Tomorrow at 7.30pm he will face Norway’s Casper Ruud.

