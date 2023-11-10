Tennis | Injured Emil Ruusuvuori walked off the court at the Tali tennis tournament

Finnish star Emil Ruusuvuori had to stop Tali in the challenger tournament.

A tennis player Emil Ruusuvuoren the matches in Tali’s challenger tournament are over. Rusuvuori had to interrupt India Sumit Nagal against on Friday in the second set, when the scoreboard read 3–6, 1–3 (30–40).

Nagal advanced to the semifinals of the tournament after Ruusuvuori had to give up.

From the first moments of the match, you could see that it was difficult for Ruusuvuori. The Finn’s energy and activity were in his way. The punches didn’t dazzle either. There were enough mistakes and more mistakes.

“The shoulder hurt during the warm-up and it hindered passing and forehanding. When you can’t perform normally, it easily starts affecting other parts of the body as well,” Ruusuvuori said.

Nagal scored points at times without really doing anything special.

Ruusuvuori asked a physiotherapist to come on the field in the 1–2 situation of the second set, but only scored a few points after that.

After his opening match, Ruusuvuori said last Tuesday that he suffered from some kind of burnout. It led to a long break from competition starting in August.

Finland tennis is now in a darker phase than rainy November. Otto Virtanen the desire to play has flown to something, the same is the case at Ruusuvuori.

The Davis Cup final tournament in Malaga will be played in a week and a half. Finland will face the reigning champion Canada.

“My feeling is that the Davis Cup should not be in danger,” Ruusuvuori said.

Sumit Nagal, 26, is an unknown player, but by no means an easy opponent. Last summer, he won the challenger tournament in Tampere by a landslide and plays on hard platforms in the Tali final.

Nagali’s ATP ranking of 169 gets a boost just before the end of the tennis year.

Tali’s tennis tournament HPP Open ends on Sunday.