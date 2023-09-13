Tennis | In the quiet concrete bunker, mainly the cries of Finns echoed: “There was a big difference in the atmosphere”

About 150 supporters from Finland traveled to Croatia after the national tennis team. There will be twice as many during the rest of the week.

Split

Finland Otto Virtanen bounce the ball a couple of times.

Look Up: Lift, Charge and Hit.

The Finn’s pass flies into the left corner of the first box. Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp misses his stick, but the return goes long.

It was the moment when Finnish sports reached a new milestone.

For the first time in its history, Finland appeared in the finals of the tennis Davis Cup.

“Unbelievable feeling. It’s unbelievable to be here and represent Finland,” Virtanen, 22, said.

According to his own words, Otto Virtanen played one of the best games of his career.

Finland the historic tournament got off to a flying start when Otto Virtanen surprised his Dutch opponent.

Not many people saw it on the spot.

It was very quiet in the concrete bunker that serves as a gaming arena, built in the 1970s and saw its best days decades ago.

“There was a big difference in the atmosphere, if you compare it to our previous Davis Cup games on the home field, where there has been enough noise,” said Finland’s number one star Emil Ruusuvuori.

The match between Finland and the Netherlands did not cause a crowd rush, as there were surprisingly few spectators, visually estimated at a maximum of a few hundred.

Instead, there were a surprising number of Finns present.

According to the tennis association, about 150 people, with the weekend coming, even more than twice as many. It was clear to many that they wanted to witness the historic tournament.

“We’ve been watching the national team’s games for at least a dozen years and have watched as Finland has risen step by step. Without a doubt, we wanted to be there when the place was confirmed”, says the person who arrived in Croatia with his spouse Pertti Juvonen.

There wasn’t much of an audience, but a large part of it was Finns.

in Finland In recent years, booms have been seen both around Huuhkajie and Susijeng, but perhaps a small-scale flame is burning in national team tennis as well.

“In previous years, the national tennis team has not been as big a deal as it is now, but the popularity seems to be growing all the time”, assures the viewer Valtteri Telinkangas.

The lion’s share of the Finnish audience seemed to be also tennis enthusiasts. The national tennis team of the entire nation is not yet such that people from outside the sport would go out in droves to watch tennis.

“We are on the way back, if you compare to the countries of Central Europe. There is still work to be done – and sports culture to be cultivated in the clubs. However, we are on the right path”, says Telankangas.

The same phenomenon has also been observed by the top tennis players in Finland.

“I have noticed that people’s interest has grown, and the group is able to travel abroad. It brings a good feeling and is a big deal for the whole team,” he praised Emil Ruusuvuori.

Especially in Split’s ascetic concrete bunker, every player would have noticed it at Takuu, if there were no Finns there.

“Without them, it would have been a very quiet concrete bunker. It’s cool, though, that so many people came from Finland.”

Emil Ruusuvuori was not at his best after his illness: "There is no one like Novak Djokovic who can come back after such a break and is immediately at his own level."

Boom however, profits are needed to continue.

Split’s concrete bunker seems to fit particularly well for that. Although the playing arena was ascetic, on the field level it was as if made for Finns.

Virtanen utilized the fast and low-bouncing platform well, but in the second singles game of the evening, Emil Ruusuvuori did not succeed in the same way.

“The platform would fit well if it moved low and well,” Ruusuvuori said.

Finland’s number one, however, was not able to do that well enough. The long pause caused by illness was visible in Ruusuvuori’s gestures.

The concrete bunker was silenced by the cries of the Finns as well, when Tallon’s Griekspoor knocked Ruusuvuori straight in two sets.

It did not discourage the viewers.

“Tennis is becoming a really big deal in Finland. It’s bombproof. The best years are still ahead of the players,” assured the viewer Jani Jokinen.