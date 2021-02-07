The tricolor camp tackles without certainty the Australian Open of tennis which begins this Monday February 8 in Melbourne. None of the French women enjoy the protective status of seed, reserved for the 32 best players. The best ranked, Fiona Ferro (43rd), will be opposed from the start against the Czech Siniakova (59th), while Caroline Garcia should face in the following round the world number 3, Osaka. Kristina Mladenovic (50th) meets the Greek Sakkari (22nd). In men, Gaël Monfils (34, 11th in the world), who lost his four games played at the end of 2020, will start against the Finnish Ruusuvuori (86th). As for Benoît Paire (28th), opposed to Belarusian Gerasimov (78th), he won only once in seven matches between August and October 2020. It is perhaps on the young Ugo Humbert (22 years old, 32nd) ) that it will take, but its road promises to be difficult with potentially Kyrgios (47th), then Thiem (3rd) in the second and third laps. N. G.