The International Agency for the Integrity of Tennis (ITIA, for its acronym in English) announced this Thursday that the Argentine Nicolas Arrechenumber 567 in the world, will be removed from the competition for four years and will have to pay a fine of $ 8,000 for fixing matches.

According to the ITIA report, “Arreche was found guilty of having plotted or tried to process the result of tennis matches and of not reporting the corrupt approaches.”

Events occurred in two years

The events that blame Arreche occurred between 2017 and 2019. The Argentine tennis player will be suspended until April 23, 2025.

Arreche, 27, born in Chascomús and whose best singles ranking was 567 ° in March 2020, “had been provisionally suspended on May 24, 2021 since at that time he was” related to an ongoing investigation by the ITIA. ”Since then and awaiting a resolution, Arreche settled for a few months in the US to work as a tennis teacher at a club and have a source of income to pay for his lawyer,” wrote La Nation of Argentina, associated with the GDA.

And he added: “The statement from the body created in 2008 – first, under the name of the Tennis Integrity Unit – to try to combat corruption in that sport, added:” The case was resolved by Professor Richard H. McLaren, OC , an independent anti-corruption hearing officer, and the sanction means that the player is prohibited from playing or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by any international tennis governing body or national association for the duration of its prohibition. ”The prohibition extends from the date of the provisional suspension until April 23, 2025 (Arreche will be 30 years old) “.

