Tennis | In tennis “Tinder”, the game is tough: “Each of us is an opportunist”

In the fall, Harri Heliövaara had to measure his worth in the tennis relationship market.

Málaga

I’m in danger signs had been in the air for a long time.

There had been long discussions in which efforts had been made to resolve grievances. Togetherness was entrusted with a common future. However, the end result was that the biggest spark was gone.

Harri Heliövaaran the partner had been of the opinion that the roads lead in different directions.

My partner in this case was a long-term doubles pair Lloyd Glasspool.

“It was such a small shock. You can call what we had a three-year relationship,” Heliövaara recounts the events of late autumn.

“The first day went by wondering, but then I had to start mapping my own situation. In this job, you can’t have such ‘I’d like to be by myself now’ episodes.”

Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliövaara rose to the top of the doubles world together, but the past year was difficult.

With the most traditional in the relationship market, they say that there are always enough new fish in the sea.

The situation changes to a different one if you are a world-class foursome player who should find another top player alongside him.

“In the end, it’s a very narrow group of people who are generally looking for a new partner,” says Heliövaara.

Unlike Tinder in real life, there is no application of any kind in tennis “Tinder”.

“There isn’t even a list to see who is looking for a new pair.”

So you have to start to figure out the player market on your own. Heliövaara, who is ranked 29th in the doubles world rankings, works by grabbing the phone and sending messages to his colleagues.

“We are reasonably direct about it. Let’s ask what you will do next year. This is how we try to find out the statuses of the players.”

Puskaradio also works in the other direction. After Heliövaara and Glasspool broke up, the Finn’s phone also started ringing with messages.

“More messages came, usually from those who are lower in the ranking. Each of us is an opportunist. We’ll try if a higher-ranked player joins us,” Heliövaara smiles.

The Suomalaištahtih says that he usually always responds to his colleagues’ suggestions, even if he doesn’t take the bait.

“I answer so that the reputation remains good and is honest. Maybe it will help me in the future. Not everyone responds.”

Harri Heliövaara is already internationally known for his boisterous vents.

Even with the risk of noise had his own dream list of players he would like to play with.

In the end, finding a match is the sum of many different factors: it is influenced, for example, by ranking and compatibility of playing styles, but also by off-field chemistry.

“It’s often a compromise. The ideal couple can be difficult to find. It would be very interesting to play with the world number one, even if it is a more difficult person,” Heliövaara laughs and adds:

“He probably spends more time together with a foursome than he does with his own wife. It would be nice if you could also get along with the couple.”

In the fall, Heliövaara’s matchmaking progressed to the point that there were four names on the final list.

The first candidate was Neal Skupskiwhich is no less than ninth in the world list.

“Skupski was involved in the discussions for a long time. He would have been a really tough match, but he ended up with another option this time.”

The next list of candidates had three test takers: Dutch Matwe Middelkoop (ATP 42), German Andreas Mies (ATP 33) and eventually also Henri Kontinen an Australian known to Finns from his playing career John Peers (ATP 39).

Heliövaara was already familiar with the last one from the list years ago. Both are fathers of two children, so there is a similarity in life situations. Things have slipped outside the field as well. The hard-serving Peers fills the gaps that Heliövaara needs from its partner: in particular, Heliövaara needs a good net game from its partner in its own serving shifts.

You could put so many plus signs next to Peers’ name that the search for a couple was over.

“We talked on the phone for ten minutes. It was agreed that we would play together, take it home and see how it goes.”

Peers and Heliövaara struck a chord, initially with a three-month “gentleman’s contract”.

“However, the goal is to play the whole year together.”