The South Tyrolean struggled only in the second set against the Serbian, closing the match at the tie break

Jannick Sinner is there. Still a bit ‘in flashes, but there is. After the “walk” against Martinez and the efforts in the blue derby against Fognini, the young South Tyrolean defeated the Serbian Krajinovic in a very delicate match, thus winning the quarterfinals at the Rome Internationals. Dragged by the warmth of the Roman public on the Centrale, Sinner fielded a practically perfect first set, ending with a score of 6-2.

The second set with Sinner still ahead, but with the “awakening” of Krajinovic who went on 5 to 3. The South Tyrolean reacted like a champion, recovering the break and reaching the tie break. A mini-match in the match, in which both the Serbian and the blue have “given each other” points, fortunately closed with the victory of Sinner who led 4 to 1 and who got himself reassembled and then resumed the match with a two consecutive aces. A trivial mistake with the forehand on the first match point, a winning backhand on the second.

Waiting for the young blue champion, to win 101 in his career, in the quarterfinals there is now the Greek Tsitsipas, number 3 on the draw. The bar goes up.

