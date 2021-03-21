M.wore a blue sombrero on his head, Alexander Zverev held the silver pumpkin trophy in his hands with a smile. In Acapulco, Mexico, Germany’s best tennis player celebrated his 14th ATP title with a rare victory over Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. Less than three weeks after his weak first round loss in Rotterdam, the man from Hamburg presented himself in dazzling form in Mexico and won the final against the number one seeded Greeks 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 3).

Zverev did not have to survive an excitement like the day before with the slight earthquake in the German semi-final against Dominik Koepfer, but came back after a clear deficit. Thanks to a successful comeback in an exciting game, it was in the end Zverev who wore the typical wide-brimmed hat and pulled on the Mexican national jersey for the award ceremony. “I came here and had a goal that I achieved,” said Zverev. The 23-year-old needed two hours and 17 minutes for his first final win this year. He had previously lost five duels in a row with world number fifth Tsitsipas.

In the final on Saturday (local time), Zverev got off to a bad start, trailing 1: 4 after a service loss. “I started pretty badly at the beginning, I didn’t play well at all,” said the number seven in the world. “I had to fight my way into the match and did well to win the first set.” In the second round he played “extremely well” in the tie-break. He converted his third match point, leaving out his first at 5: 4. “I am happy with the way it went,” he said and was also pleased with the atmosphere in the arena filled with spectators.

“I didn’t know what happened”

He was also happy after the semi-finals when even a slight earthquake in the duel with the Black Forest Koepfer didn’t stop him. “Sometimes you even have to survive an earthquake to reach a final,” said Zverev after the 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 5), when the earth briefly shook at the beginning of the second set.

“I didn’t know what happened. And neither does Dominik, ”said Zverev. “I think the lights started to flicker and the audience felt it more than we did. We ran around on the pitch and had to play a point. ”In the middle of the rally, the television cameras began to wobble. The players were not impressed – especially since Zverev later said that he had already experienced this at the tournament a year ago.

At the $ 1.2 million hard court event in Mexico, the best German tennis player remained in all games without losing a set. Now Miami can come. Because Novak Djokovic is pausing to keep the balance between tour and private life, Rafael Nadal is still curing his back problems and Roger Federer is taking a training block, Zverev is one of the top favorites. The Masters tournament in Florida begins on Wednesday. “I want to be happy for five minutes now, then I’ll deal with it,” said the seventh in the world rankings.