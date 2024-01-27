Genoa – The atrium of Palazzo Tursi has been transformed into a tennis court to welcome the champions of Italian tennis Matteo Arnaldi, Ligurian Davis Cup hero won by Italy in 2023, and Diego Nargiso. On the pitch, the game is played with balls marked “Genoa capital of sport 2024”, with spectators on the portico watching the balls from above as if they were in the stands of the Foro Italico.

Arnaldi plays against the Municipality's Sports Councilor Alessandra Bianchi, Nargiso dribbles with dozens of young tennis players from Ligurian schools who have arrived in Tursi to meet their idols. Mayor Marco Bucci gives the winner of the Davis 2023 the pin with the cross of St. George, symbol of the city of Genoa. It is an afternoon of celebration for sport, of great professionalism, and of satisfaction for a city like Genoa which has always had a special feeling with the Davis Cup, a bond born in 1928, nine matches, seven victories, only two defeats, in 2009 against “His Majesty” Roger Federer's Switzerland and nine years later against France, then finalist defeated only by Croatia.

This is the more than positive outcome of the matches played by our national team in the shadow of the Lanterna. Matteo Arnaldi's show was a highly anticipated moment for all those who dream of retracing the footsteps of the young tennis player capable of writing a great page for Davis, with the victory in the opening match of the final against the Australian Popyrin and it was a succession of emotions, right up to the last dribbles with Diego Nargiso and the handshake in the center of the pitch. Then everyone in the reception room to say goodbye the Davis Cup which can be admired in Tursi until Tuesday.