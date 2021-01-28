The end of the tunnel is within reach for the stars of world tennis, who will gradually be able to come out of their Australian quarantine and try to make up for lost time in view of the Australian Open, which begins on February 8 and s’ will complete on February 21. It has been two weeks since charter flights brought the world tennis elite from abroad, which, due to the health protocol put in place by the Australian authorities, was forced to observe a quarantine of fourteen days. On paper, all players had a waiver allowing them to go out for five hours to train. In reality, not all of them were able to take advantage of it because eight of them were diagnosed positive among the thousand players, coaches and accompanying persons who had arrived in Australia. In total, it is finally 72 players who had traveled with the patients who were confined much more strictly, with a radical ban on going out. E. S.