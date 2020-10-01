Porte d’Auteuil, gloomy plain! Well, almost … The old guard of French tennis has surrendered: Gilles Simon, Gaël Monfils, Richard Gasquet none of these private musketeers of 4 e – Jo Wilfried Tsonga, injured and forfeit – will not be 3 e Roland-Garros tower. Fortunately, there is a player of just 20 years left, to take up the challenge at 3 e turn this Friday. His name is Hugo Gaston (239 e worldwide). Before settling on the clay of the “French” for, we hope for a few more days, his only participation in a Grand Slam tournament had ended in a defeat in the first round of the Australian Open, at the beginning of the year.

Physical and mental domination

But now, in Paris, the kid from Toulouse has, it seems, found his way. In just three hours, he released the 52 e world, the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (6-4, 7-6 [4], 3-6, 6-2), and conquered a meager audience present on court number 5, including the captain of the France team and former world number 4, Sébastien Grosjean. By dint of cushioning (Approximately 2 per game, with a minimum success of 75%), Hugo Gaston, despite a weak time in 3 e set, ended up getting off the court physically and mentally his opponent: “It’s a lot of emotion. I didn’t necessarily expect it. I managed well. The experience of the Australian Open, where I made four sets against Munar, was very helpful to me. This time I was much more consistent. “

The revelation of the tournament?

It is on the courts of the Tennis Club of Fonsorbes, in Haute-Garonne, that at 6 years old, the kid was discovered by the one who remains his trainer, Marc Barbier. It was then at the Balma League Center, at the Poitiers pole at Insep, that this small player (1.73 m) forged a tennis and a first feat of arms at the Orange Bowl in 2017 – junior tournament played in Miami and which brings together the world’s top young people. “I don’t have the template to make three aces per game, so I have to find other solutions”, he explains without hiding behind his racket. This was done during his match against the Japanese, which greatly impressed Sébastien Grosjean, who appreciated the hand, the eye and the variations of what could be the revelation of the tournament.

“My next game will be tough, but above all I want to enjoy it and try to have fun on the court. »Hugo Gaston

However, before this prospect which would hide a little the forest of French disillusions, he will have, this Friday, to face a clock of regularity with a devastating reverse: the Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka (winner at Roland Garros in 2015). Last French in the running, therefore, he seems not to want to undergo the slightest pressure in this new role of savior of the nation: “I’m not going to put extra pressure on myself because of this. It would be better if there were more of us, but that’s part of the game. My next game will be difficult, but above all I want to enjoy it and try to have fun on the court. “ He is therefore young and carefree. So much the better!