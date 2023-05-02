Tennis, Ashley Harkleroad from Roland Garros to Playboy

Thirty-eight years and not hearing them: Ashley Harkleroad celebrated the birthday in Miami in the family (with the husband Chuck Adams – also with a past in professional tennis and for a certain period also his coach – with whom he had two children), giving a sensual ballet to his fans.

The former tennis player she left competitive sport for many years now, after having the satisfaction of joining the top-40 in the world (his best WTA ranking was 39th), qualify for the third round in two Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open and Roland Garros), as well as beating champions of the caliber of Elena Bovina, Meghann Shaughnessy and Daniela Hantuchová.

But Ashley Harkleroad she has managed to get talked about in recent years also for non-tennis events. In the beginning it was photo shoot on Playboy when she was still playing as a professional tennis player, a few days after being eliminated by Serena Williamis at Roland Garros in 2008. an ‘event’ that caused a sensation, the whole world spoke of her, admiring her very sensual shots.

Tennis, Ashley Harkleroad from Playboy to OnlyFans

And recently she had also landed on Onlyfans, as well as having a strong following on social networks such as Instagram and TikTok. Ashley Harkleroad may never have won Wimbledon or the US Open but she remains more than ever a tennis icon for her beauty and personality. Not surprisingly, a how Serena Willims – perhaps the strongest champion of all time – of her after the Playboy cover said: “It’s great that someone is so brave and strong”

